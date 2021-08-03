Man dies in Pamlico Sound kayak accident

MANTEO, N.C. (WITN) -Officials from Cape Hatteras National Seashore say a man died when his kayak capsized near Cape Hatteras National Seashore’s Haulover Sound Access, located between the villages of Avon and Buxton.

Seashore officials say the 20-year-old man from Louisville, Kentucky who died was one of three people in the kayak. The other two made it safely out of the water.

At 1:37 p.m., the 20-year-old was reported missing and a search began.

Hatteras Island Rescue Squad, National Park Service rangers, Dare County Emergency Medical Services and the Dare County Sheriff’s Office responded to the incident.

The search for the missing kayaker ended after the Hatteras Island Rescue Squad located and retrieved his body with help from a visiting rescue diver.

No further details are available.

