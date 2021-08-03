Shock and sadness being expressed over the death of Jones County Sheriff

JONES COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Shock and sadness are being expressed over the death Monday of Jones County Sheriff Danny Heath.

Lenoir County Sheriff Ronnie Ingram is among those expressing condolences over the death.

Few details are known at this time and WITN is working to learn more.

Lenoir County sent out a news release stating, “Lenoir County Sheriff Ronnie Ingram would like to express his condolences to the family of Jones County Sheriff Danny Heath, the dedicated employees of the Jones County Sheriff’s Office and the residents of Jones County for the loss of their beloved Sheriff. Sheriff Heath was a dedicated servant to the citizens of Jones County for many years. His love for Jones County showed through every day he was working. We are saddened by his loss and will be praying for his family and employees.”

Jones County Commissioner Charlie Dunn Jr. says, “He will be greatly missed by many of the residents in the county, especially the local government officials. We all worked closely together. Everyone is shocked.”

Craven County Sheriff Chip Hughes wrote on Facebook, “I will miss my good friend and fellow Sheriff Danny Heath. Thank you sir for your guidance and always there to help out in any way. You will be missed my friend.

Sheriff Chip Hughes remembering fellow Sheriff Danny Heath (Craven Co. Sheriff)

