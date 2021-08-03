Advertisement

Jones County remembering Sheriff Danny Heath

Sheriff Heath suddenly passed away on Monday.
By Dave Jordan
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TRENTON, N.C. (WITN) - Jones County is remembering Sheriff Danny Heath who died suddenly on Monday.

This morning a sheriff’s van is parked on the lawn of the courthouse in Trenton with flowers and a large black wreath on its front.

The 52-year-old Heath had served as sheriff since first being elected in 2010. He is a graduate of Carteret Technical College and is a veteran of the U.S. Navy where he served in the Gulf War in 1991.

There is no word yet on how the sheriff died.

CONDOLENCES FOR SHERIFF HEATH

Lenoir County Sheriff Ronnie Ingram was among those expressing condolences over the death of the 52-year-old sheriff.

Lenoir County sent out a news release stating, “Lenoir County Sheriff Ronnie Ingram would like to express his condolences to the family of Jones County Sheriff Danny Heath, the dedicated employees of the Jones County Sheriff’s Office and the residents of Jones County for the loss of their beloved Sheriff. Sheriff Heath was a dedicated servant to the citizens of Jones County for many years. His love for Jones County showed through every day he was working. We are saddened by his loss and will be praying for his family and employees.”

Jones County Commissioner Charlie Dunn Jr. says, “He will be greatly missed by many of the residents in the county, especially the local government officials. We all worked closely together. Everyone is shocked.”

Jones Co. mourning death of Sheriff Danny Heath
Craven County Sheriff Chip Hughes wrote on Facebook, “I will miss my good friend and fellow Sheriff Danny Heath. Thank you sir for your guidance and always there to help out in any way. You will be missed my friend.”

Sheriff Chip Hughes remembering fellow Sheriff Danny Heath
Pitt County Sheriff Paula Dance is also expressing her condolences saying, “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, blood and blue, in this difficult time.”

Pitt County Sheriff Paula Dance remembers Sheriff Heath
Carteret County Sheriff Asa Buck says, “We are deeply saddened by the passing of Jones County Sheriff Danny Heath. Our prayers and condolences are extended to his family, friends, colleagues, and the entire community of Jones County during this difficult time.”

Carteret County Sheriff remembers Sheriff Heath
Congressman Greg Murphy also offered his condolences saying, “Today our community mourns the passing of a tremendous local leader and friend. Jones County Sheriff Danny Heath will be dearly missed. We are praying for his family and loved ones tonight.”

