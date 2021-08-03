Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Wet days ahead; Flash flood watch in effect

Forecast Discussion: Tuesday begins a period of wet weather with cooler highs, consistently about ten degrees below the average. Tuesday morning looks rain free, but later in the day rain will overspread the area from south to north. Daily rain chances will persist through Thursday with 2 to 4 inches possible for the week total. Even higher amounts will occur near the coast.

Since some flooding will be possible this week, we are declaring Tuesday through Thursday First Alert Weather Days. Stay abreast of the latest weather conditions as flash flooding may be possible from some of the downpours. Be sure to have the WITN Weather App on your mobile device and check it often for updates.

Potential Rainfall through Wednesday (WITN)

Tuesday

Rain returning later in the day and cooler. Rain chance: 80%. Highs of 76. Winds: NE 7-12.

Wednesday

More rain likely with highs near 77. Rain chance 70%. Winds: NE 5-10