Advertisement

Home Depot requiring workers to mask up amid COVID surge

By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 10:03 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Home Depot is taking action to fight the new surge of COVID-19.

The Atlanta-based business announced Monday that all associates, contractors and vendors will have to wear a mask while inside their stores, office locations and distribution centers.

They’ll also have to wear a facial covering while in a customer’s home or business.

The rule is in effect regardless of vaccination status.

Customers will also be asked to wear masks, which will be offered to those who enter stores without one.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jones County Sheriff Danny Heath passes away
Shock and sadness being expressed over the death of Jones County sheriff
Virginia man drowns on Emerald Isle beach
File image
UPDATE: Three teens seriously injured in Craven County crash
File image
Three seriously injured in crash in Craven County
Heavy downpours will roll through the area at times Tuesday through Thursday.
First Alert Weather Days: Tuesday through Thursday

Latest News

Onslow County seeking state help as COVID-19 impacts EMS workers
Onslow County seeking state help as COVID-19 impacts EMS workers
Hospitals around the state report having to put emergency room visitors in beds in hallways and...
Florida again breaks record for COVID-19 hospitalizations
Sheriff Heath suddenly passed away on Monday.
Jones County remembering Sheriff Danny Heath
Some National Night Out activities delayed or canceled due to weather