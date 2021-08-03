Greene & Washington County school boards to require masks for fall semester
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
GREENE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two more school systems have announced that all students and staff will need to mask up this fall.
The school boards for Washington and Greene counties will require Pre-K through 12th grade students and staff to wear masks while indoors.
Washington County will also require mask wearing on buses as well.
