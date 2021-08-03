Former Beaufort County deputy announces run for sheriff

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A former Beaufort County deputy who said he was fired unexpectedly earlier this year by the sheriff intends to run for the position next year.

Corey Rogerson made the announcement to run for Beaufort County sheriff as a Democrat on Monday.

Rogerson was among five sheriff’s office employees who were fired in May by Sheriff Ernie Coleman. Rogerson at the time said he was never given a reason for the dismissal.

In his announcement, the Beaufort County native who lives in Chocowinity with his wife Meredith and son Whit, said that his over 10 years in law enforcement has brought him to this point in his career.

“As the Sheriff of Beaufort County, I will be an active, community-involved, working Sheriff. I will be accessible, communicative, visible, and helpful. I will also carry out my duties of the Office ethically,” Rogerson wrote on his Facebook campaign page, “I promise to be professional and operate with integrity. As an elected official, I will work for you and with you, the citizens of Beaufort County. With your support I will serve our county with transparency and reliability.”

Campaign signs in Beaufort County indicate that Sheriff Coleman intends to run for a third term.

Scott Hammonds announced in May that he would be running for the position.

Campaign signs for Petre Franks can also be seen around Beaufort County.

Candidate filing opens up in December.

