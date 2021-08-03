Advertisement

First Alert Weather Days: Tuesday through Thursday

Periods of rain, heavy at times, will persist over the next 3 days
By Phillip Williams and Jim Howard
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 6:50 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Forecast Discussion: Tuesday begins a period of wet weather across Eastern North Carolina with the potential for flooding along and east of Highway 17. Daily rain chances will persist through Thursday with 2 to 4 inches possible over inland areas such as Williamston, Greenville, Kinston, and Kenansville and 4 to 8 inches possible along the coastal counties such as Jacksonville, New Bern, Havelock, Morehead City, Washington, Belhaven, and Colombia. A flash flood watch will be in effect for much of Eastern North Carolina through Thursday. Rumbles of thunder with downpours will be likely at times, but severe thunderstorms are not expected.

Since some flooding will be possible this week, we are declaring Tuesday through Thursday First Alert Weather Days. Stay abreast of the latest weather conditions as flash flooding may be possible from some of the downpours. Be sure to have the WITN Weather App on your mobile device and check it often for updates.

Some areas could exceed 8" of rain over the next 3 days
Heavy downpours will roll through the area at times Tuesday through Thursday.
A flash flood watch will be in effect through Thursday for most counties.
Tuesday

Periods of rain and cooler. Rain chance: 80%. Highs of 76. Winds: NE 7-12.

Wednesday

More rain likely with highs near 77. Rain chance 70%. Winds: NE 5-10

