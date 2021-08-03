Advertisement

ECU requiring masks indoors regardless of vaccination status

Masks will be required for people inside buildings on ECU's campus.
Masks will be required for people inside buildings on ECU's campus.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 2:20 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Starting Wednesday, East Carolina University will require everyone to wear masks inside all campus buildings.

The university says it comes as the Delta variant has increased cases here in Eastern Carolina.

ECU says the only exceptions are if people are alone in a private, enclosed residence hall room, apartment, or office with the door closed, in an enclosed indoor space where only household members are present, or you are actively eating or drinking.

The university says masks are not required outside for those vaccinated, but they are encouraged, especially in large crowds.

