Advertisement

DEPUTIES: Man pointing rifle at people leads to standoff in Rocky Mount

Marcus Williams
Marcus Williams(Edgecombe Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A man is facing charges after a standoff with deputies and police.

The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office said that deputies responded to a call of a man walking around pointing a rifle at people in Rocky Mount.

We’re told a detective spotted Marcus Williams, of Rocky Mount, walking down Fairview Road toward Sycamore Street and tried to talk with him.

Officials said that Williams instead ran into a home on Sycamore Street and barricaded himself.

Deputies and Rocky Mount Police set up a perimeter and said they eventually were able to talk him out of the home and into custody. Deputies said an AR-15 was found at the home.

Williams is charged with assault by pointing a gun, going armed to the terror of the people, and resisting a public officer.

He’s being held on a $1,000 secured bond and has a first court date set for August 28th.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jones County Sheriff Danny Heath passes away
Shock and sadness being expressed over the death of Jones County sheriff
Virginia man drowns on Emerald Isle beach
Heavy downpours will roll through the area at times Tuesday through Thursday.
First Alert Weather Days: Tuesday through Thursday
File image
UPDATE: Three teens seriously injured in Craven County crash
File image
Three seriously injured in crash in Craven County

Latest News

Onslow County seeking state help as COVID-19 impacts EMS workers
Onslow County seeking state help as COVID-19 impacts EMS workers
Greene & Washington County school boards to require masks for fall semester
Sheriff Heath suddenly passed away on Monday.
Jones County remembering Sheriff Danny Heath
Wilson Police investigating murder-suicide