DEPUTIES: Man pointing rifle at people leads to standoff in Rocky Mount

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A man is facing charges after a standoff with deputies and police.

The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office said that deputies responded to a call of a man walking around pointing a rifle at people in Rocky Mount.

We’re told a detective spotted Marcus Williams, of Rocky Mount, walking down Fairview Road toward Sycamore Street and tried to talk with him.

Officials said that Williams instead ran into a home on Sycamore Street and barricaded himself.

Deputies and Rocky Mount Police set up a perimeter and said they eventually were able to talk him out of the home and into custody. Deputies said an AR-15 was found at the home.

Williams is charged with assault by pointing a gun, going armed to the terror of the people, and resisting a public officer.

He’s being held on a $1,000 secured bond and has a first court date set for August 28th.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.