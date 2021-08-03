Advertisement

BACA Seafood & Music Street Festival happening Saturday in Bertie County

By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 7:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Festivals are making a return to the east.

The BACA Seafood and Music Street Festival is happening Saturday, August 7 from 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. in downtown Windsor. The event will be on Granville Street from Queen to King Street.

The streets will be closed off for attendees to check out the 23 vendors signed up to sell food, including seafood, BBQ, chicken, ribs, hot dogs, burgers and more. There will also be food trucks, craft, jewelry and book vendors, along with businesses.

The festival will also feature a live band, dj and a car and motorcycle show.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the BACA-Bertie High School non-profit scholarship and community program.

A rain date for the event will be Sunday, August 8 beginning at noon. For more information on the festival, you can call 919-452-1981.

