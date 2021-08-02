Advertisement

Washington man charged with drug offenses near a park

John Best faces several drug charges
John Best faces several drug charges(Beaufort County Sheriff's Office)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 7:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) -The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says a man has been arrested and charged with several drug offenses within 1,000 feet of a park or playground.

Investigators say 44-year-old John Best of 121 Alderbrook Circle in Washington is charged with four counts of possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine near a park/playground, two counts of possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine and six counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Best was placed in the Beaufort County Detention Center under a $125,000 secured bond.

