Virginia man drowns on Emerald Isle beach

EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WITN) - A Virginia man drowned this afternoon on the Crystal Coast.

Emerald Isle Emergency Services got a call around 1:50 p.m. to the 2000 block of Ocean Drive for a man in the water, according to a news release from the town.

Joshua Bishop, of Roanoke, Virginia was pulled from the water by firefighters and two lifeguards.

The town says the 36-year-old man was declared dead at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City about an hour later.

