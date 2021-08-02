Advertisement

Virginia man drowns on Emerald Isle beach

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WITN) - A Virginia man drowned this afternoon on the Crystal Coast.

Emerald Isle Emergency Services got a call around 1:50 p.m. to the 2000 block of Ocean Drive for a man in the water, according to a news release from the town.

Joshua Bishop, of Roanoke, Virginia was pulled from the water by firefighters and two lifeguards.

The town says the 36-year-old man was declared dead at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City about an hour later.

