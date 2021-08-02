Advertisement

Vaccination rates slightly increase in NC as Delta variant worries grow

(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Nikki Hauser
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 6:56 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - People in the state are headed to vaccine clinics as the Delta variant continues to spread.

The State Department of Health and Human Services reported a small increase of people getting vaccinated in the last two weeks in July compared to prior weeks.

Several counties in Eastern Carolina are seeing this uptick, including Beaufort and Onslow counties.

Beaufort vaccines
Beaufort vaccines(Beaufort County Health Department)
Onslow vaccines
Onslow vaccines(Onslow County Health Department)

“The last couple of weeks we’ve seen 60% increase in the number of people requesting to get vaccinated,” said James Madson, the Health Director in Beaufort County.

He explained the increase in vaccine interest is mainly due to fears surrounding the Delta variant and 12 to 17-year-old’s being eligible for the vaccine.

Despite the peak, still, less than 50% of North Carolinians are fully vaccinated, according to the NCDHHS.

This comes as the CDC released new mask guidelines last week. They now urge both vaccinated and unvaccinated people to wear masks while in public and indoor places.

That decision was made after new data showed the Delta variant can spread to others even after people get vaccinated.

“It’s evident that the vaccine has been working,” qualified Madson.

“The people that are, for the most part...getting sick with COVID, the Delta variant, are mostly unvaccinated people.”

