UPDATE: Three teens seriously injured in Craven County crash

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Three teens remain at Vidant Medical Center with serious injuries after a crash this past weekend in Craven County.

The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. on Broad Creek Road, about a mile and a half from the Highway 55 intersection.

Troopers said a pickup truck and car were both headed north on the highway when the truck tried to pass the car. This happened as the car was starting to make a left turn into a driveway.

A total of five people were hurt in the crash. Troopers say a 16, 17, and 18-year-old were airlifted to Vidant Medical Center.

The highway was shut down for about 90 minutes due to the accident.

The Highway Patrol says they will consult with the district attorney about what charges to bring because of the accident.

