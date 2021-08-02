Three seriously injured in crash in Craven County

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Three out of the five people involved in a crash in Craven County on Saturday are seriously injured, officials said.

The crash involving a pickup truck and a passenger vehicle happened on Broad Creek Road near the Fuel Market at around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, according to Highway Patrol.

The two men and three women were taken to a hospital.

Trooper Matthew Eure said a 16, 17 and 18-year-old were airlifted to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville where as of Sunday, they are still in critical condition.

The two other people involved were taken to a hospital in Craven County but had been released.

The crash is still under investigation and names have not been released.

