Three seriously injured in crash in Craven County
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 9:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Three out of the five people involved in a crash in Craven County on Saturday are seriously injured, officials said.
The crash involving a pickup truck and a passenger vehicle happened on Broad Creek Road near the Fuel Market at around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, according to Highway Patrol.
The two men and three women were taken to a hospital.
Trooper Matthew Eure said a 16, 17 and 18-year-old were airlifted to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville where as of Sunday, they are still in critical condition.
The two other people involved were taken to a hospital in Craven County but had been released.
The crash is still under investigation and names have not been released.
