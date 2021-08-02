Advertisement

Three seriously injured in crash in Craven County

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 9:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Three out of the five people involved in a crash in Craven County on Saturday are seriously injured, officials said.

The crash involving a pickup truck and a passenger vehicle happened on Broad Creek Road near the Fuel Market at around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, according to Highway Patrol.

The two men and three women were taken to a hospital.

Trooper Matthew Eure said a 16, 17 and 18-year-old were airlifted to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville where as of Sunday, they are still in critical condition.

The two other people involved were taken to a hospital in Craven County but had been released.

The crash is still under investigation and names have not been released.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
Stokes man dies in crash involving lawn mower, van
Vidant Health mandates vaccines for employees
Purple and yellow flags fly on Saturday at Emerald Isle beaches.
Purple flags fly on Saturday at Emerald Isle beaches
Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 8pm
Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 8pm
Eric Kyle Kelly, 35, faces charges after a break-in, fire in Lenoir County.
Kinston man faces charges in break-in, fire at Speedway

Latest News

Pitt Co. traffic pattern update
Start Derry: WITN Chief Meteorologist
Star’s First Alert Forecast: Strong storms exit
Man arrested in connection with fatal shooting in Roanoke Rapids
Man arrested in connection with fatal shooting in Roanoke Rapids
Kinston man faces charges in break-in, fire at Speedway
Kinston man faces charges in break-in, fire at Speedway