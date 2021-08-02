Advertisement

Some National Night Out activities being delayed due to weather

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Some Eastern Carolina police agencies are delaying National Night Out activities for Tuesday evening.

Heavy rain is expected Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday of this week.

  • New Bern Police Department - National Night Out activities have been rescheduled for August 11th and 12th
  • Havelock Police Department - Cancelled. On Friday, from 5-9:00 p.m., police will give away 600 bags of school supplies, 650 bags of kettle corn, and six bicycles during the 10th Annual Fly-In Event at the tourist & event center.
  • Pitt County Sheriff’s Office - National Night Out will happen on Tuesday but the start time moved up to 11:00 a.m.
  • Tarboro Police Department - National Night Out festivities canceled on Tuesday. No reschedule date has been set yet.
  • Wilson Police Department - Will hold its activities next Tuesday, August 10th.

Other departments say they are closely monitoring the weather forecast for Tuesday evening.

National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships.

