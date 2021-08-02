Advertisement

Pitt Co. traffic pattern update

By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 10:51 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The intersection of Pocosin Road and Speight Seed Farm Road will become an all-way stop beginning on Monday, as part of work to improve Pitt County intersections.

Currently, drivers on Speight Seed Farm Road do not stop, according to NCDOT.

⚠️ ⚠️ Traffic Pattern Update ⚠️ ⚠️ Beginning on Monday, August 2nd, the intersection of Pocosin Road and Speight...

Posted by Winterville Community Fire Department on Sunday, August 1, 2021

Crews will also go to Eastern Pines and L.T. Hardee roads on Monday to covert this intersection to an all-way stop. NCDOT said currently, Eastern Pines Road drivers do not stop.

NCDOT said drivers should keep an eye out for crews working at these intersections and prepare for the new traffic design.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
Stokes man dies in crash involving lawn mower, van
Vidant Health mandates vaccines for employees
Purple and yellow flags fly on Saturday at Emerald Isle beaches.
Purple flags fly on Saturday at Emerald Isle beaches
Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 8pm
Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 8pm
Eric Kyle Kelly, 35, faces charges after a break-in, fire in Lenoir County.
Kinston man faces charges in break-in, fire at Speedway

Latest News

File image
Three seriously injured in crash in Craven County
Start Derry: WITN Chief Meteorologist
Star’s First Alert Forecast: Strong storms exit
Man arrested in connection with fatal shooting in Roanoke Rapids
Man arrested in connection with fatal shooting in Roanoke Rapids
Kinston man faces charges in break-in, fire at Speedway
Kinston man faces charges in break-in, fire at Speedway