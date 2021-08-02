Pitt Co. traffic pattern update

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The intersection of Pocosin Road and Speight Seed Farm Road will become an all-way stop beginning on Monday, as part of work to improve Pitt County intersections.

Currently, drivers on Speight Seed Farm Road do not stop, according to NCDOT.

⚠️ ⚠️ Traffic Pattern Update ⚠️ ⚠️ Beginning on Monday, August 2nd, the intersection of Pocosin Road and Speight... Posted by Winterville Community Fire Department on Sunday, August 1, 2021

Crews will also go to Eastern Pines and L.T. Hardee roads on Monday to covert this intersection to an all-way stop. NCDOT said currently, Eastern Pines Road drivers do not stop.

NCDOT said drivers should keep an eye out for crews working at these intersections and prepare for the new traffic design.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.