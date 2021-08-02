Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Warm and muggy Monday with only stray showers

Forecast Discussion: Monday will see a nice break from storm conditions with a light northeast breeze and highs in the 80s. A few afternoon showers will dot the radar, but no large areas of rain are expected. Tuesday begins a period of wet weather with cooler highs, consistently about ten degrees below the average. Tuesday morning looks rain free, but later in the rain increases from south to north. Daily rain chances will persist with 2 to 4 inches possible for the week total. Even higher amounts may occur near the coast.

Since some flooding will be possible this week, we are declaring late Tuesday a First Alert Weather Day. Stay abreast of the latest weather conditions as flash flooding may be possible from some of the downpours. Be sure to have the WITN Weather App on your mobile device and check it often for updates.

Potential Rainfall through Wednesday (WITN)

Monday

Partly sunny with 20% chance of a shower. High of 85. Wind: NE-10.

Tuesday

Rain returning later in the day and cooler. Rain chance: 60%. Highs of 76. Winds: NE 7-12.

Wednesday

More rain likely with highs near 77. Rain chance 80%. Winds: NE 5-10