Onslow County seeking state help as COVID-19 impacts EMS workers

Onslow County is seeking state help as COVID-19 is impacting EMS workers.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Onslow County today asked that the State Ambulance Strike Force be deployed to Jacksonville.

Staffing levels for Onslow County Emergency Medical Services have reached a “critical level” with ten employees out due to COVID-19, the county says.

Emergency Services Director Norm Bryson said he is concerned that staffing shortages could have a significant impact on answering emergency calls.

The county says the sheriff’s office is also impacted by employees not being able to work because of the virus.

North Carolina Emergency Management is currently processing the county’s emergency request for help.

Over the past week, Onslow County saw five additional deaths due to the virus, and 499 new cases. The percent positive rate of tests now stands at 12%, a jump from 9.7% a week ago.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

