One hurt in Jacksonville nightclub shooting

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police say one man is recovering following a shooting at a nightclub.

Jacksonville police say the shooting happened at the Orleans House on Lejeune Boulevard around 2 a.m. Sunday.

Police say one man was shot in the back. He was taken to Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune and is in stable condition.

“This is still an open and active investigation and detectives are continuing to follow up on details both before and after the shooting. We ask if anyone has information regarding this shooting to please call Jacksonville Police”

Anyone with information should call JPD Detective John Clukey at 910-938-6409 or jclukey@jacksonvillenc.gov or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.