Advertisement

Officials: Teen gets stiches after likely shark bite

EMS crews brought them to an area hospital.
EMS crews brought them to an area hospital.(HNN File)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 8:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (AP) - A 15-year-old visiting Wrightsville Beach needed more than a dozen stitches after news outlets report he was bitten by what officials think was a shark.

Town Manager Tim Owens said lifeguards and emergency personnel tended to the boy’s injury after he walked out of the water on July 27. The teen’s father, Ivan Nekrasov, says the family was visiting from Tennessee and the teen was in waist-deep water when he was bitten.

The teen was taken to a hospital where he received 15 stitches. No one got a good look at what bit the boy, but Wrightsville Beach Fire Department Chief Glen Rogers says they believe it was a shark.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jim Howard: WITN Meteorologist
Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Warm and muggy Monday, but dry
Eric Kyle Kelly, 35, faces charges after a break-in, fire in Lenoir County.
Kinston man faces charges in break-in, fire at Speedway
File image
Stokes man dies in crash involving lawn mower, van
Purple and yellow flags fly on Saturday at Emerald Isle beaches.
Purple flags fly on Saturday at Emerald Isle beaches
Vidant Health mandates vaccines for employees

Latest News

ECU Cupola
ECU received $48.3 million in donations for fiscal year 2021
North Carolina Education Lottery
North Carolina Education Lottery sets new record at $936 million raised
Craven County school board to review COVID-19 protocols
Eating with the Experts panel focuses on answering public’s COVID-19 questions