Officials: Teen gets stiches after likely shark bite

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (AP) - A 15-year-old visiting Wrightsville Beach needed more than a dozen stitches after news outlets report he was bitten by what officials think was a shark.

Town Manager Tim Owens said lifeguards and emergency personnel tended to the boy’s injury after he walked out of the water on July 27. The teen’s father, Ivan Nekrasov, says the family was visiting from Tennessee and the teen was in waist-deep water when he was bitten.

The teen was taken to a hospital where he received 15 stitches. No one got a good look at what bit the boy, but Wrightsville Beach Fire Department Chief Glen Rogers says they believe it was a shark.

