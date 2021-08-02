Advertisement

North Carolina Education Lottery sets new record at $936 million raised

North Carolina Education Lottery
North Carolina Education Lottery(NC Education Lottery)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 9:26 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Education Lottery has announced a new record for money raised with the 2021 fiscal year bringing in $936 million.

The money will be used across all 100 counties to help build and repair schools, create college scholarships and grants, support school systems with cost of school workers and transportation, and support NC Pre-K, a free academic prekindergarten program for at-risk four-year-olds.

The money raised comes from the record lottery ticket sales of $3.8 billion, a 26% increase from 2020.

On average, the lottery generated $2.5 million a day for education in fiscal year 2021.

Mark Michalko, the lottery’s executive director, says residents turned to the lottery games as a means of entertainment amid the pandemic.

Michalko says reaching the sales and profit records again this year, will be challenging as other entertainment options return.

The lottery paid out the most it ever has with more than $2.4 billion making its way to winners. Retailers earned $262 million from lottery tickets, which is $52.5 million more than last year.

Since its inception in March 2006, the North Carolina Education Lottery has contributed more than $8.2 billion.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jim Howard: WITN Meteorologist
Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Warm and muggy Monday, but dry
Eric Kyle Kelly, 35, faces charges after a break-in, fire in Lenoir County.
Kinston man faces charges in break-in, fire at Speedway
File image
Stokes man dies in crash involving lawn mower, van
Purple and yellow flags fly on Saturday at Emerald Isle beaches.
Purple flags fly on Saturday at Emerald Isle beaches
Vidant Health mandates vaccines for employees

Latest News

ECU Cupola
ECU received $48.3 million in donations for fiscal year 2021
EMS crews brought them to an area hospital.
Officials: Teen gets stiches after likely shark bite
Craven County school board to review COVID-19 protocols
Eating with the Experts panel focuses on answering public’s COVID-19 questions