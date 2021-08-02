Advertisement

NC Education Corps helping students struggling during pandemic, and people looking for work

(WEAU)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 7:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -A new federally funded program is helping Pitt and Martin County students who are struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic.

North Carolina Education Corps is looking to turn around academic loss from children who had limited one-on-one instruction and distractions from at-home learning.

The program works with grade levels kindergarten through third grade bringing part-time tutors into schools with the greatest needs.

Along with helping elementary students, NC Education Corps can also help college or grad students looking for part-time work. Retired teachers or those interested in helping children are urged to apply–and the Corps will give you everything you need to know before stepping in a school.

“North Carolina Education Corps will educate you, train you on those skills that are going to really make you have an impact for students,” said Young.

The pay varies by school district, up to $25 an hour, for a maximum of 25 hours per week.

If you’re interested –make up your mind by Tuesday Aug. 3. That’s the deadline for submitting an application. For more information, check out nceducationcorps.org.

