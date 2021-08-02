ECU received $48.3 million in donations for fiscal year 2021

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina University announces it raised a total $48.3 million in the 2021 fiscal year.

Of the total raised, $30.5 million goes to main campus, $9.5 million to athletics, and $8.3 million is reserved for the health sciences campus.

The money raised for main campus, is the highest ever raised for ECU.

“It’s remarkable to see that, despite the ongoing challenges of the pandemic, so many Pirates opened their hearts and made commitments to ECU this year. Their generosity will most certainly lead to better outcomes for our students, more resources for our faculty and continued innovation by our researchers.”

“Pirate Nation Gives” was the greatest donation event this year, when a record 1,200 donors gave a total $6.2 million to ECU.

Former School of Music Professor Beatrice Chauncey donated $5.2 million, while Edward and Sara Coble Roos made the largest ever donation to the College of Education.

In addition, the United Health Foundation gave $1.25 million to ECU to help expand access to health care and improve health outcomes for the state’s mothers and babies, and the Golden Leaf Foundation gave $1.9 million to the preparation of future teachers.

“These gifts show the breadth and depth of the incredible work happening across our campuses and the willingness of others to invest in our future,” Chancellor Philip Rogers said. “Of course, in addition to these big-ticket projects, there were myriad gifts whose collective impact cannot be overstated. To all our donors in Pirate Nation, I say thank you.”

