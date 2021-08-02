ECU received $48.3 million in donations for fiscal year 2021
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina University announces it raised a total $48.3 million in the 2021 fiscal year.
Of the total raised, $30.5 million goes to main campus, $9.5 million to athletics, and $8.3 million is reserved for the health sciences campus.
The money raised for main campus, is the highest ever raised for ECU.
“Pirate Nation Gives” was the greatest donation event this year, when a record 1,200 donors gave a total $6.2 million to ECU.
Former School of Music Professor Beatrice Chauncey donated $5.2 million, while Edward and Sara Coble Roos made the largest ever donation to the College of Education.
In addition, the United Health Foundation gave $1.25 million to ECU to help expand access to health care and improve health outcomes for the state’s mothers and babies, and the Golden Leaf Foundation gave $1.9 million to the preparation of future teachers.
