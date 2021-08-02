Advertisement

Eating with the Experts panel focuses on answering public’s COVID-19 questions

(kauz)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 2, 2021
BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - You’ll have a chance to bring all of your COVID-19 questions to a panel of experts this month.

The Beaufort County Health Department and the Cornerstone Family Worship Center are teaming up to host Eating with the Experts. It’s a free panel that allows community members to speak with trusted experts and ask questions about COVID-19, variants, vaccines and more.

The panels are at the following locations:

  • Snowden Elementary, August 4
  • Chocowinity Middle School, August 11
  • Wilkinson Center Belhaven, August 18
  • St. John’s Church of Christ, August 25
  • Temple of Jesus Christ, September 1

All of the events are from 11:30 a.m.- 12:30 p.m. Lunch will be provided.

You can RSVP to the event here. For more information, (252) 531-1071.

