Eating with the Experts panel focuses on answering public’s COVID-19 questions
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 8:18 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - You’ll have a chance to bring all of your COVID-19 questions to a panel of experts this month.
The Beaufort County Health Department and the Cornerstone Family Worship Center are teaming up to host Eating with the Experts. It’s a free panel that allows community members to speak with trusted experts and ask questions about COVID-19, variants, vaccines and more.
The panels are at the following locations:
- Snowden Elementary, August 4
- Chocowinity Middle School, August 11
- Wilkinson Center Belhaven, August 18
- St. John’s Church of Christ, August 25
- Temple of Jesus Christ, September 1
All of the events are from 11:30 a.m.- 12:30 p.m. Lunch will be provided.
You can RSVP to the event here. For more information, (252) 531-1071.
Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.