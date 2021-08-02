Craven County school board to review COVID-19 protocols

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Another school system is meeting Monday to review COVID-19 protocols for the upcoming school year.

The Craven County School Board will meet Monday morning to talk about what the school year will look like, which will likely include a discussion on whether masks will be required or optional in the classroom.

Last week, the CDC issued new guidance saying all kindergarten through 12th grade schools should require masks be worn regardless of vaccination status.

We will continue to follow Craven County’s decision and update this story when we learn more.

