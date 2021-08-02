Advertisement

Craven County school board to review COVID-19 protocols

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 8:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Another school system is meeting Monday to review COVID-19 protocols for the upcoming school year.

The Craven County School Board will meet Monday morning to talk about what the school year will look like, which will likely include a discussion on whether masks will be required or optional in the classroom.

Last week, the CDC issued new guidance saying all kindergarten through 12th grade schools should require masks be worn regardless of vaccination status.

We will continue to follow Craven County’s decision and update this story when we learn more.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jim Howard: WITN Meteorologist
Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Warm and muggy Monday, but dry
Eric Kyle Kelly, 35, faces charges after a break-in, fire in Lenoir County.
Kinston man faces charges in break-in, fire at Speedway
File image
Stokes man dies in crash involving lawn mower, van
Purple and yellow flags fly on Saturday at Emerald Isle beaches.
Purple flags fly on Saturday at Emerald Isle beaches
Vidant Health mandates vaccines for employees

Latest News

ECU Cupola
ECU received $48.3 million in donations for fiscal year 2021
North Carolina Education Lottery
North Carolina Education Lottery sets new record at $936 million raised
Onslow County has 43 bus driver positions to fill before the start of school.
Bus driver shortage may cause longer bus routes in Onslow County
Masks optional for Carteret County Public Schools
Masks optional for Carteret County Public Schools