Back-to-School Drives support families in need

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The summer break is beginning to wind down for many students around Eastern North Carolina and that means it’s time to start collecting all of those back-to-school lists. But as many families continue to struggle during the pandemic several school supply drives are hoping to ease that burden.

For families in Pitt County, two six-year-old girls JJ and Jordyn Pearson are raising money in the hopes that they will be able to fill 250 backpacks for students who need a helping hand getting their school year started off right.

The girls’ mom Tamika Suggs says she was beyond proud when the girls decided they wanted to help. “Jordyn had the great idea about four nights ago to have a bookbag drive in honor of her late grandmother,” explained Suggs.

It’s been a year since Suggs lost her mother to cancer, and she says it was her mom who used to take all of the grandkids back-to-school shopping each year, and that’s why the girls wanted to help buy school supplies for families in need.

“To help 250 children with book bags, paper, pencils, and folders it will be about $2,000. We’ve raised $260.00 already and this is day two so we’re hoping to get everything done by the 15th of August,” said Suggs.

That’s not the only fundraiser happening in the region. For the 11th year now Craven County School’s Partners in Education has begun their ‘Stuff the Bus’ Event which aims to provide all of the schools in the county with enough supplies to help any child who needs it.

“It’s extremely important for our community to get behind this and I have to tell you they always have, we’ve been very fortunate to have great support from our community,” explained Darlene Brown with Partners in Education.

Early drop-off locations for ‘Stuff the Bus’ can be found on the Partners in Education website along with a supply list. The main event will take place on Saturday, August 14th from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm at the Staples in New Bern. https://cravenpartners.com/get-involved/stuff-the-bus/

To donate to the backpack fundraiser that Jordyn and JJ are hosting you can head to their Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/donate/350087870010196/.

