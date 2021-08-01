Tickets now on sale for “Bingo for Breast Cancer” hosted by Greenville Women’s League

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Greenville Women’s League is hosting its 17th annual “Bingo for Breast Cancer” event this year.

The fundraiser, formerly known as “Bunco for Breast Cancer”, will be held at the Rock Springs Center in Greenville on Sept. 30 from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m..

Tickets for “Bingo for Breast Cancer” are now available for purchase, and a portion of the proceeds will go to Gardeners for Hope Breast Cancer Fund. Tickets are $40 each, and include dinner and 10 games of bingo.

"Bingo for Breast Cancer" (Greenville Women's League)

Tables are first come, first serve seating, but anyone wishing to reserve a table for 10 can purchase 10 tickets at a discount of $375. Additional bingo books of 10 games each will be also available for $10.

The event will include bingo, dinner and raffles. Raffle tickets for the raffle packages will be available at 15 tickets for $20 or 40 tickets for $50.

A 50/50 raffle will also be held, with tickets at $5 each. Guests must be present at the time of the drawing to win the 50/50 raffle.

The funds will be used to provide financial relief for breast cancer patients across Eastern Carolina.

