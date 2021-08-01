Advertisement

Tickets now on sale for “Bingo for Breast Cancer” hosted by Greenville Women’s League

"Bingo for Breast Cancer"
"Bingo for Breast Cancer"(Adobe Creative Cloud)
By WITN Web Team
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Greenville Women’s League is hosting its 17th annual “Bingo for Breast Cancer” event this year.

The fundraiser, formerly known as “Bunco for Breast Cancer”, will be held at the Rock Springs Center in Greenville on Sept. 30 from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m..

Tickets for “Bingo for Breast Cancer” are now available for purchase, and a portion of the proceeds will go to Gardeners for Hope Breast Cancer Fund. Tickets are $40 each, and include dinner and 10 games of bingo.

"Bingo for Breast Cancer"
"Bingo for Breast Cancer"(Greenville Women's League)

Tables are first come, first serve seating, but anyone wishing to reserve a table for 10 can purchase 10 tickets at a discount of $375. Additional bingo books of 10 games each will be also available for $10.

The event will include bingo, dinner and raffles. Raffle tickets for the raffle packages will be available at 15 tickets for $20 or 40 tickets for $50.

A 50/50 raffle will also be held, with tickets at $5 each. Guests must be present at the time of the drawing to win the 50/50 raffle.

The funds will be used to provide financial relief for breast cancer patients across Eastern Carolina.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vidant Health mandates vaccines for employees
File image
Stokes man dies in crash involving lawn mower, van
Purple and yellow flags fly on Saturday at Emerald Isle beaches.
Purple flags fly on Saturday at Emerald Isle beaches
NC Insurance Commissioner fines Humana $630,000
Vehicle and train accident in Kinston
Kinston Police investigate crash involving train & commercial truck

Latest News

New Mask requirements in Jacksonville
City of Jacksonville reinstating mask mandates
Greenville testing site at the corner of Stantonsburg Road and Wellness Center Drive will...
Greenville COVID-19 testing hours to change
President adding strict guidelines for federal employees.
ENC federal employees react to Biden COVID guidelines
Two people bitten by foxes in Carteret County