Sunday in the Park event canceled due to weather

This is the third time the City of Greenville has had to cancel due to weather.
A downed tree in front of the Town Common Amphitheater in Greenville on Sunday.
By Cindy Choi
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Sunday in the Park with the “East Coast Rhythm and Blues Band,” is canceled on Sunday due to wet grounds and downed trees, the city said.

The weekly summer concert series has had to delay their opening event before due to weather.

The Monitors were scheduled to kick off the series on July 11 but they, and the British Invaders, had to be rescheduled. August 1 will mark the third time the city has had to cancel a Sunday in the Park event.

So far, only the Will McBride Group has been able to perform.

The City of Greenville has kept their schedule going despite the interruptions and said they will announce the new dates for the bands who had to be postponed after they find a day that works for them to perform.

