Sunday in the Park event canceled due to weather

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Sunday in the Park with the “East Coast Rhythm and Blues Band,” is canceled on Sunday due to wet grounds and downed trees, the city said.

Sunday In the park Canceled tonight August 1st , very wet grounds, which make it difficult to get Band and Vendor trucks... Posted by City Of Greenville Sunday In The Park on Sunday, August 1, 2021

The weekly summer concert series has had to delay their opening event before due to weather.

The Monitors were scheduled to kick off the series on July 11 but they, and the British Invaders, had to be rescheduled. August 1 will mark the third time the city has had to cancel a Sunday in the Park event.

So far, only the Will McBride Group has been able to perform.

The City of Greenville has kept their schedule going despite the interruptions and said they will announce the new dates for the bands who had to be postponed after they find a day that works for them to perform.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.