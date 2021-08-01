Star’s First Alert Forecast: Strong storms exit

Forecast Discussion: It was an active Sunday as multiple tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings were issued across the East. Now, storms are exiting off the coast and we’ll get a brief, one day break from activity before our next First Alert Weather Day on Tuesday. Tuesday also begins a period of cooler highs, consistently about ten degrees below the average. That’ll mark the longest stretch of below average days we have seen in a month. Daily rain chances will persist with 2 to 4 inches possible for the week total.

We have been above average on precipitation since May. As of August 1st, climate records show that Greenville would normally have accumulated 29.71 inches of rain. In fact, this year, the town has already had 42.57 inches of rain which is less than three inches below the record of 45.31 set back in 1929. Trees with browning and yellowing leaves have been observed as this high rainfall has continued.

Sunday Night

Storms exiting. Low near 70. Wind: NW 5.

Monday

Partly sunny with 20% chance of a coastal shower. High of 86. Wind: NE-10

Tuesday

Storms likely and cooler. Highs of 76. Variable wind 5-10.

Wednesday

Partly sunny with a few storms. 60% with a high of just 76. Wind: NE5-S5.