Advertisement

Police: 10 shot in Queens by 2 men who fled on mopeds

The NYPD says the two gunmen arrived at the scene on foot, but fled on the backs of two mopeds.
The NYPD says the two gunmen arrived at the scene on foot, but fled on the backs of two mopeds.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 8:58 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Police say at least 10 people were wounded when two men opened fire on a large crowd in the New York City borough of Queens.

An NYPD spokesperson says the shooting took place near a laundromat in the borough’s Corona neighborhood just before 11 p.m. Saturday.

Police say the eight men and two women shot were all hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

The NYPD says the two gunmen arrived at the scene on foot, but fled on the backs of two mopeds.

No one was in custody as of Sunday morning.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vidant Health mandates vaccines for employees
File image
Stokes man dies in crash involving lawn mower, van
Purple and yellow flags fly on Saturday at Emerald Isle beaches.
Purple flags fly on Saturday at Emerald Isle beaches
Vehicle and train accident in Kinston
Kinston Police investigate crash involving train & commercial truck
NC Insurance Commissioner fines Humana $630,000

Latest News

First Alert Weather Day Sunday
Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Strong storms possible Sunday
Willie Nelson performed at a voting rights rally at the Texas state capitol in Austin.
‘Vote them out’: Willie Nelson headlines Texas protest rally
"Bingo for Breast Cancer"
Tickets now on sale for “Bingo for Breast Cancer” hosted by Greenville Women’s League
Phillip Williams: WITN Meteorologist
Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Strong storms possible Sunday