Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 8pm

Forecast Discussion: A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 8pm for all of Eastern NC expect a few counties near the Virginia border. A disturbance moving in from the west will trigger storms to form today. Storms will be possible throughout the day with the bulk of strong storms moving through ENC through 8pm. Main concerns will be strong winds and heavy downpours. Tornadoes and hail are also possible with these storms. As of midday Sunday, tornado warnings had been issued for Bertie, Herford, Chowan, Gates, Perquimans, Pasquotank, Camden, and Currituck Counties in northeast NC. Other parts of ENC will likely see storms later in the afternoon. Keep an eye to the west and northwest for approaching dark clouds as a sign of potential severe weather nearing your area.

Monday will see a nice break from storm condition with a light northeast breeze and highs in the 80s. Tuesday begins a period of wet weather with cooler highs, consistently about ten degrees below the average. That’ll mark the longest stretch of below average days we have seen in a month. Daily rain chances will persist with 2 to 4 inches possible for the week total.

First Alert Weather Day Sunday (WITN)

Sunday

Partly sunny then storms moving in from the west. Rain chance 80%. High in the upper 80s then dropping with the rain. Wind: Breezy SW 10-20 with potentially damaging winds near storms.

Monday

Partly sunny with 20% chance of a coastal shower. High of 85. Wind: NE-10

Tuesday

Rain likely and cooler. Highs of 76. Variable wind 5-10.