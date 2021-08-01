Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Strong storms possible Sunday

Forecast Discussion: A disturbance moving in from the west will trigger storms to form today. Storms will be possible throughout the day with the bulk of strong storms moving through ENC between 2-8pm. Main concerns will be strong winds and heavy downpours. Tornadoes and hail are also possible with these storms.

Monday will see a nice break from storm condition with a light northeast breeze and highs in the 80s. Tuesday begins a period of wet weather with cooler highs, consistently about ten degrees below the average. That’ll mark the longest stretch of below average days we have seen in a month. Daily rain chances will persist with 2 to 4 inches possible for the week total.

Sunday

Partly sunny then storms moving in from the west. Rain chance 80%. High in the upper 80s then dropping with the rain. Wind: Breezy SW 10-20.

Monday

Partly sunny with 20% chance of a coastal shower. High of 85. Wind: NE-10

Tuesday

Rain likely and cooler. Highs of 76. Variable wind 5-10.