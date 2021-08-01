Man arrested in connection with fatal shooting in Roanoke Rapids

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WITN) - A man was arrested and is facing charges after a fatal shooting in Roanoke Rapids on Sunday.

Roanoke Rapids Police came to the area in the 1000 block of Burton Street at 10:30 a.m. where multiple shots were fired and two men were shot.

Police said Edward Leon High, 40, of Roanoke Rapids, died at the scene and the second man, who has not been identified, was shot in the lower body and was taken to the hospital. The second man’s conditions are unknown at this time.

Jimmy E. Jones III, 35, is accused of the fatal shooting and was charged with murder, going armed to the terror of the people, two counts of discharge a weapon into an occupied dwelling, possession of a firearm by a felon, and discharge a weapon in the city limits, according to Roanoke Rapids Police.

Jones is being held without bond and is scheduled to appear in court on August 18.

Roanoke Rapids Police said they’re continuing to follow up in regards to this incident and ask anyone with information to contact the Police Department or Halifax County Crime Stoppers.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.