Advertisement

Man arrested in connection with fatal shooting in Roanoke Rapids

Jimmy E. Jones III., 35, was arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in Roanoke Rapids.
Jimmy E. Jones III., 35, was arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in Roanoke Rapids.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WITN) - A man was arrested and is facing charges after a fatal shooting in Roanoke Rapids on Sunday.

Roanoke Rapids Police came to the area in the 1000 block of Burton Street at 10:30 a.m. where multiple shots were fired and two men were shot.

Police said Edward Leon High, 40, of Roanoke Rapids, died at the scene and the second man, who has not been identified, was shot in the lower body and was taken to the hospital. The second man’s conditions are unknown at this time.

Jimmy E. Jones III, 35, is accused of the fatal shooting and was charged with murder, going armed to the terror of the people, two counts of discharge a weapon into an occupied dwelling, possession of a firearm by a felon, and discharge a weapon in the city limits, according to Roanoke Rapids Police.

Jones is being held without bond and is scheduled to appear in court on August 18.

Roanoke Rapids Police said they’re continuing to follow up in regards to this incident and ask anyone with information to contact the Police Department or Halifax County Crime Stoppers.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
Stokes man dies in crash involving lawn mower, van
Vidant Health mandates vaccines for employees
Purple and yellow flags fly on Saturday at Emerald Isle beaches.
Purple flags fly on Saturday at Emerald Isle beaches
Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 8pm
Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 8pm
Vehicle and train accident in Kinston
Kinston Police investigate crash involving train & commercial truck

Latest News

Eric Kyle Kelly, 35, faces charges after a break-in, fire in Lenoir County.
Kinston man faces charges in break-in, fire at Speedway
Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 8pm
Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 8pm
"Bingo for Breast Cancer"
Tickets now on sale for “Bingo for Breast Cancer” hosted by Greenville Women’s League
Phillip Williams: WITN Meteorologist
Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Strong storms possible Sunday