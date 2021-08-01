Kinston man faces charges in break-in, fire at Speedway

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Kinston man was arrested and is facing charges after a break-in and fire at a Speedway in Lenoir County on Sunday.

Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office deputies came to the Speedway at 1660 Hwy 11 at 7:10 a.m. for a disturbance call.

The suspect allegedly had an argument with someone in the parking lot and then damaged a vehicle, officials said. The clerks who saw the incident from inside the store called 911 and locked the door to prevent the suspect from coming in.

Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office said the suspect, who they identified as Eric Kyle Kelly, 35, used a blunt instrument to break the glass and entered the store.

The clerks hid in a secure room while Kelly stole items and set different things on fire inside, attempting to damage the store and cause injuries to the persons inside, officials said.

The fire was put out by deputies with a fire extinguisher.

Kelly is facing multiple charges including felony first degree arson, felony breaking and entering with intent to injure, felony larceny after breaking and entering, felony possession of stolen property, misdemeanor injury to personal property, misdemeanor injury to real property and misdemeanor communicating threats.

He was placed in the Lenoir County Detention Center under a $145,000 secured bond.

Sheriff Ronnie Ingram thanked the deputies for their quick response and training to “get the fire under control to get the employees out of the building before something terrible occurred.”

“We are not sure why this person committed these crimes, but he will have to answer for his actions,” Ingram said.

The volunteer fire departments at Sandy Bottom, Southwood and Deep Run responded to the incident as well, according to LCSO.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.