Advertisement

Florida breaks record for COVID-19 hospitalizations

The previous record was from more than a year ago, July 23, 2020, more than a half-year before...
The previous record was from more than a year ago, July 23, 2020, more than a half-year before vaccinations became widespread, when Florida had 10,170 hospitalizations.
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A day after it recorded the most new daily cases since the start of the pandemic, Florida has broken a previous record for current hospitalizations, as the number of patients in hospitals because of COVID-19 once again broke through the 1,000-person threshold.

The Sunshine State had 10,207 people hospitalized with confirmed COVID-19 cases.

That’s according to data reported to the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services on Sunday.

The previous record was from more than a year ago, July 23, 2020, more than a half-year before vaccinations became widespread, when Florida had 10,170 hospitalizations.

That is according to the Florida Hospital Association.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
Stokes man dies in crash involving lawn mower, van
Vidant Health mandates vaccines for employees
Purple and yellow flags fly on Saturday at Emerald Isle beaches.
Purple flags fly on Saturday at Emerald Isle beaches
Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 8pm
Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 8pm
Vehicle and train accident in Kinston
Kinston Police investigate crash involving train & commercial truck

Latest News

FILE - House Energy and Commerce Chairman Frank Pallone, D-N.J., left, and House Financial...
Anger mounts as Biden, Congress allow eviction ban to expire
Millions of Americans are facing homelessness as the CDC's moratorium on evictions expired.
Eviction ban ends, millions at risk of losing homes
In this Sept. 27, 2020, file photo, a house burns on Platina Road at the Zogg Fire near Ono,...
Evacuations lifted as progress made against western fires
FILE - The U.S. Capitol building is shown after sunset on Thursday, March 4, 2021, in Washington.
Schumer: Vote on infrastructure bill could come within days