Stokes man dies in crash involving lawn mower, van

By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
STOKES, N.C. (WITN) - One man died after a crash involving a lawn mower and a delivery van in Stokes on Thursday.

Sgt. William Brown said Trooper T. Peters responded to NC 30, south of Stokes near Worthington-Warren Road at approximately 11:17 a.m., where a lawn mower was reportedly hit by a delivery van.

The investigation is ongoing but Brown said evidence shows that the lawn mower was partially in the roadway and that a delivery van possibly traveled off the road slightly and collided with the lawn mower.

The van then collided with a driveway culvert and overturned, according to State Highway Patrol.

The rider of the lawn mower was identified as David Wayne Pervis, of Stokes, who died at the scene. The van driver, who was identified as Derrick Lloyd McDowell, of Raleigh, was taken to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville.

