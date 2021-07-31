Star’s First Alert Forecast: Storms coming Sunday

Forecast Discussion: Warm temperatures stuck in the 70s for Saturday night. Sunday will still be seasonably warm in the upper 80s but storms will put a damper on any pool or beach plans. Storms will be possible throughout the day with the bulk of strong storms moving through ENC between 2-8pm. Main concerns will be strong winds and heavy downpours. Tornadoes and hail are also possible with these storms.

Monday and beyond, highs will consistently be about ten degrees below the average. That’ll mark the longest stretch of below average days we have seen in a month. Daily rain chances will persist with widespread rain expected on Thursday.

Saturday

Partly to mostly sunny. Stray coastal shower. High of 88 with a max heat index of 100. Wind: NE 5-10.

Sunday

Scattered storms mainly in the afternoon. Rain chance 60%. High in the upper 80s. Wind: SW 10.

Monday

Partly sunny with 30% storms. High of 82. Wind: NW5-SE5.