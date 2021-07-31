Advertisement

Sen. Jeff Jackson to visit Eastern North Carolina

Sen. Jeff Jackson represents Mecklenberg County.
Sen. Jeff Jackson represents Mecklenberg County.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 8:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina State Senator Jeff Jackson (D) is visiting Eastern North Carolina ahead this weekend as part of his campaign for the U.S. Senate.

Jackson will hold events in the following locations:

  • Jaycee Shelter at Elm Street Park, 1055 S Elm St, Greenville at noon, July 31
  • Jones County Park, 110 East Street, Pollocksville at 4 p.m., July 31
  • Shevans Park, 1501 Evans St, Morehead City at 1 p.m., Aug. 1
  • Bill Fay Park, 1007 Phillips Rd, Kinston at 4:30 p.m., Aug. 1
  • Rotary Shelter at Toisnot Park, 1500 Northeast, Corbett Ave, Wilson at noon, Aug. 2

