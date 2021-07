EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WITN) - Purple flags are flying in conjuntion with yellow flags along Emerald Isle on Saturday.

The Town of Emerald Isle said on Facebook the purple flags are flying on Saturday due to an “above normal presence of jellyfish in the water.”

