Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Not quite as hot today; Stray coastal storm

Stronger storms may form Sunday for a First Alert Weather Day
By Phillip Williams
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 5:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Forecast Discussion: We’ll still be hot and humid for Saturday with heat indices as high as 100, but not nearly as hot as Friday was. Most of ENC will stay dry on Saturday but a brief shower or storm is possible along the Crystal Coast.

August begins on Sunday and that’ll mark the beginning of a very active pattern. Scattered storms will form Sunday with some becoming strong to severe in the afternoon. Sunday will be a FRIST ALERT WEATHER DAY. Highs will still manage to reach the upper 80s. Monday and beyond, highs will consistently be about ten degrees below the average thanks to more cloud cover and a decent chance at periods of wet weather. That’ll mark the longest stretch of below average days we have seen in a month. Daily rain chances will persist with widespread rain expected on Thursday.

Saturday

Partly to mostly sunny. Chance of a shower or storm over coastal counties. High of 88 with a max heat index of 100. Wind: NE 5-10.

Sunday

Scattered storms developing during the day. Rain chance 60%. High in the upper 80s. Wind: SW 10.

Monday

Partly sunny with 40% chance of storms. High of 82. Wind: SW 5-10.

