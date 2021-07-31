Organizations host vaccine clinics, community events

FARMVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Two organizations are hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinics today in Farmville and Kinston.

Vidant Health will host a free community event featuring vaccinations from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Farmville Public Library, 4276 W Church St, Farmville. In addition to vaccinations, there will be COVID-19 testing and other health screenings and services.

Appointments are not required, but participants are encouraged to bring non-perishable food donations for Something to Somebody, a non-profit group that helps feed the homeless.

Greene Lamp, a nonprofit that focuses on helping low-income families and early education for children, will also host a job fair and vaccination clinic from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. at Fairfield Park, 800 Greenbriar Rd, Kinston. There will be food and entertainment such as bouncy houses.

