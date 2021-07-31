Nonprofit hosts Tar River cleanup

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Environmental nonprofit Sound Rivers is partnering with the Greenville Noon Rotary Club to host the third annual “Splash for Trash.”

The clean-up event is a community service project created by Greenville Rotary to promote water quality, access, river recreation and environmental awareness highlighting the Tar River.

The event is happening today from 8 a.m. to noon at the Greenville Town Commons boating access area.

For more information, contact the Rotary Club’s John Person at 252-353-2131 or jmperson@embarqmail.com or Sounds Rivers’ Jill Howell at 781-307-1524 or jill@soundrivers.org.

