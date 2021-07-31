Advertisement

Nonprofit hosts Tar River cleanup

Cleanup event set for Tar River this weekend.
Cleanup event set for Tar River this weekend.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 8:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Environmental nonprofit Sound Rivers is partnering with the Greenville Noon Rotary Club to host the third annual “Splash for Trash.”

The clean-up event is a community service project created by Greenville Rotary to promote water quality, access, river recreation and environmental awareness highlighting the Tar River.

The event is happening today from 8 a.m. to noon at the Greenville Town Commons boating access area.

For more information, contact the Rotary Club’s John Person at 252-353-2131 or jmperson@embarqmail.com or Sounds Rivers’ Jill Howell at 781-307-1524 or jill@soundrivers.org.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vidant Health mandates vaccines for employees
Wilson plant closing tied to COVID-19 pandemic
The front window was hit after a vehicle jumped the curb Friday morning.
Customer injured after car hits front of Greenville business
NC Insurance Commissioner fines Humana $630,000
Joshua Cates & Devin Cooper
Two South Carolina men arrested following two-county car chase

Latest News

Vidant Health will host a vaccine clinic at Farmville Public Library.
Organizations host vaccine clinics, community events
Sen. Jeff Jackson represents Mecklenberg County.
Sen. Jeff Jackson to visit Eastern North Carolina
Phillip Williams: WITN Meteorologist
Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Partly sunny Saturday; Storm form Sunday
Phillip Williams: WITN Meteorologist
Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Not quite as hot today; Stray coastal storm