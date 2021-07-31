Advertisement

NC Commerce Secretary visits Greenville

North Carolina Department of Commerce Secretary Machelle Bakers Sanders visits Greenville on July 30, 2021.(WITN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 8:43 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Business leaders and officials in Pitt County heard from the NC Commerce Secretary Friday.

North Carolina Department of Commerce Secretary Machelle Bakers Sanders attended a lunch discussion at the Greenville Museum of Art hosted by the Greenville Eastern North Carolina Alliance.

Prior to the discussion, Bakers Sanders toured Greenville with the heads of different businesses and leaders who got to highlight what they bring to the community.

This included a tour of Thermo Fisher Scientific, which will be bringing an additional 500 jobs to eastern Carolina with an expansion of their facility.

Also on hand were NC Department of Commerce Chief Deputy Secretary Jordan Whichard, North Carolina Representative Brian Farkas, and State Senator Don Davis.

They discussed the need for better access to health care in rural areas and the huge need for broadband internet in areas that do not have internet.

