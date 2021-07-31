GUC reports wastewater spill

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Greenville Utilities says about 4,500 gallons of wastewater spilled into a tributary of the Tar River.

GUC says they received the report around 3:00 p.m. Thursday and found a collapsed sewer line that caused an overflow into a drainage ditch on Beasley Drive. The wastewater spilled into Schoolhouse Branch.

Greenville Utilities said they were able to end the spill around 4:15 p.m. and the Division of Water Quality was notified of the spill.

The area near the sewer line was treated with a chlorine solution.

