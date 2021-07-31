Groups host community day in Kinston

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A few groups in Kinston came together on Saturday to host a “Community Day,” providing things, such as school supplies and the COVID-19 vaccine, as well as testing.

“This is what you call that unity piece, you know the balance, unity and the growth,” Mayor Don Hardy said. “It’s just where we come together as a community to be able to push forward.”

While the vaccine is available in the U.S., some people remembered a time when the pandemic put a halt to many events.

Eastern Central Labor Council president Montez Davis took the event as an opportunity to provide the vaccine to more people.

“Since we’ve been closed up for a while, we’re bringing everybody out getting them tested,” Davis said. “Letting them know the community is still here for them.”

The race to get more people vaccinated comes amid an upcoming school year. One group gave out free school supplies.

“I’m excited, I’m glad we get to go back and see people face to face,” Eunice McNeal said. “We have lots of stuff, we’ve got notebooks, we’ve got glue, we’ve got paper.”

Community day also featured free haircuts, food and drinks, games, Covid testing and blood pressure checks.

The event was organized by Eastern Central Labor Council, NC A. Philip Randolph Institute and the Church of Faith and Deliverance.

