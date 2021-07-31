ECU football hosts Mike Houston Ladies Clinic to give female fans more knowledge and experience

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Football season is upon us with the Panthers starting training camp this week. High schools and East Carolina start practice next week. Pirates head coach Mike Houston and his staff holding their annual ladies clinic Friday night to help area women better understand the game.

“That’s a very important part of our Fanbase,” says ECU head football coach Mike Houston, “So this is a way for them to meet the coaching staff, learn a little bit about football, see the facilities and just really have a great night.”

“You have those that have always loved their school and they want to be there at every ladies clinic, you have newbies all the time, or the husbands even want their wives to go to get more involved,” says the head coach’s wife Amanda Houston.

The clinic is a hands-on approach for some of their biggest fans.

“Huge football fan,” says ECU fan Kathy Herring.

There to learn football from the x’s from o’s…

“My husband knows all the plays,” says Herring, “So I was excited to get here and get my own knowledge about place so I can recognize things on the field.”

To the practice field.

“Seeing the locker room here is really awesome,” Kathy says, “You just get an inside look at what these players experience every day.”

We had to ask Coach Houston who starts his official practice on Wednesday what the season is going to look like.

“We are the biggest, fastest, strongest, deepest that we have been since I’ve been here,” says coach Houston, “and I really like a roster.”

These football fans with their new knowledge we looked at cheer on the Pirates extra loud this year a Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium.

“Oh absolutely,” says Kathy, “We will be out here for every game this year.”

The Pirates season opener is September 2nd against App. State in Charlotte. Their home opener is the following weekend against South Carolina. Football season is coming.

