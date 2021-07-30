Wilson plant closing tied to COVID-19 pandemic

WILSON, N.C. (WITN) - More than a hundred people in Wilson will soon be without jobs thanks in part to the pandemic.

Sonoco Products says it will shutter its packaging plant on Wilco Boulevard by September 30th.

That will bring about 138 people being permanently laid off.

The company said the closing is declining business “exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.” Sonoco told the state Commerce Department they are consolidating production from Wilson to other facilities in the southeast.

