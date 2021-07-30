Advertisement

Walmart mandates masks for all workers in some areas

Walmart said it’s committed to investing nearly $1 billion over the next five years in about...
Walmart said it’s committed to investing nearly $1 billion over the next five years in about 1.5 million Walmart and Sam’s Club employees for higher education.(Source: Walmart)
By ANNE D’INNOCENZIO
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 11:08 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Walmart, the nation’s largest retailer, is reversing its mask policy and will require all its workers including vaccinated one in areas with high infection rates to wear masks.

The world’s largest retailer is encouraging customers to wear masks in those stores in those areas with surging cases of the delta variant and will be adding back signs at the entrances.

The company is also doubling to $150 the incentive for workers in stores, clubs, transportation, distribution center and fulfillment centers to get the vaccine.

The moves come three days after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention changed course on some masking guidelines, recommending that even vaccinated people return to wearing masks indoors in parts of the U.S. where the delta variant is fueling infection surges.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Cooper and health officials held a briefing Friday following the announcement of North...
Cooper suggests following CDC guidelines but will let mask mandate expire
Gerald Jackson, Jr.
News website owner convicted of trying to blackmail Jacksonville attorney
President Joe Biden addressed new vaccine requirements and the response to the COVID-19...
Biden urges states, localities to offer $100 to unvaccinated for getting shots
Winfred Hill
Silver Alert issued for Greenville man
Joshua Lane & Donald Day
Two Kinston men face drug trafficking charges following investigations

Latest News

In this June 9, 2021, photo, people hold a sign during a rally in Boston protesting housing...
Congress in longshot bid to extend expiring eviction ban
File - In this June 11, 2021 file photo customers wear face masks in an outdoor mall with...
CDC team: ‘War has changed’ as delta variant dangers emerge
FILE - In this May 6, 2021, file photo, Maricopa County ballots cast in the 2020 general...
Experts raise alarms over fundraising for GOP ballot reviews
Greenville testing site at the corner of Stantonsburg Road and Wellness Center Drive will...
Greenville COVID-19 testing hours to change